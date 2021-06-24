YouTuber Tana Mongeau Has Been Open About Her Plastic Surgery History — Learn What She’s Had Done

Growing up! YouTuber Tana Mongeau has changed so much since she started her channel in 2015, both physically and within her career. Now, she is a stunning internet A-lister with a top-tier subscriber base, a blossoming talent agency and a successful OnlyFans page — and she’s incredibly open about how she got there, including all of her plastic surgery procedures.

In 2016, the 22-year-old revealed she had gotten a nose job to correct a deviated septum that caused nose bleeds and breathing problems. Despite being accused of getting a complete rhinoplasty, the vlogger maintained that she did not change the shape of her nose and only went under the knife for medical reasons.

The following year, the MTV: No Filter star addressed plastic surgery speculation about her breasts on Twitter. “I’ve been getting asked [so much] lately if my boobs [are] fake,” she wrote in 2017. “And they aren’t like THANK U.”

Since then, the Bustedness star has posted many videos and photos of herself receiving different types of facial injectables, including lip fillers. She previously shared a YouTube video of herself getting cheek and lip filler by Joanna the Nurse, a fellow YouTuber. The reality star has also sat for different sculpting procedures, including Emsculpting.

The Las Vegas native is currently “single and working on [herself],” she exclusively told Life & Style in May 2021. “I surround myself with people I love to be around who inspire me,” Tana explained. “But my main focus is on my business currently!”

Whether its about surgery, career, or love, the Streamy Award winner marches to the beat of her own drum — and she implores her fans and subscribers to follow in her footsteps and do the same.

“I have a young following and it’s definitely primarily female,” the Tana’s Angels Agency founder explained to Life & Style in February 2020. “I always want to empower those young girls to do whatever they want with their bodies and to make their decisions and not let anyone take that away from them, especially men.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Tana’s total transformation from vlogging teen to internet vixen — and how her face has changed.