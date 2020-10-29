Mom and dad letting loose! Gigi Hadid shared a “lit” date night idea for boyfriend Zayn Malik after receiving a sweet baby gift following the birth of their daughter.

“Date night ‘bout to be lit. Thanks,” the model, 25, captioned a photo on her Instagram Stories of a bottle of Rosaluna mezcal, an alcoholic beverage made from agave similar to tequila, on Wednesday, October 28. The gift, sent to her by studio institute founder Nate Brown, also included two stylish sipping glasses, which will be perfect for a cozy (and boozy) date night.

Courtesy Gigi Hadid/Instagram

The new parents had their “first date night” on October 8, one month after welcoming their baby girl. For the romantic evening, which Gigi documented on Instagram, she cooked “browned sage butter chicken piccata with mushroom pasta.”

Luckily, their newborn was in the very capable hands of Grandma Yolanda Hadid as the young couple enjoyed a little alone time. “She’s in the other room [with] Oma but miss her [so much] LOL,” the Vogue cover star confessed.

Gigi and Zayn have been “taking it all in” since becoming a family of three, an insider exclusively told Life & Style in early October. “Their life is usually nonstop and now that they have nowhere to go, it’s been nice to just lounge by the fire pit or watch movies when the baby is sleeping,” said the insider.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and former One Direction singer, 27, have been spending time at her family’s Pennsylvania farm. “There are multiple cottages on the property, so Gigi and Zayn can be alone to bond with the baby,” explained the insider. “But, to be honest, they really don’t mind being with everyone. Gigi keeps saying that she feels like she did as a kid with her whole family by her side.”

Gigi and Zayn have been showered with love and lavish presents to celebrate the arrival of their little one. The Virgin Eyes star shared a handwritten note on her Instagram Story on October 28 to call out the “many generous gifts” the couple has received.

Courtesy Gigi Hadid/Instagram

“I am overwhelmed with how many beautiful things this little one has already been spoiled by people I love,” she wrote. “Thank you cards are on their way — if I have not posted about something, it is not from a lack of gratitude. Just a new mom trying to get it all sorted while she naps!”

It looks like Gigi and Zayn are loving this new chapter!