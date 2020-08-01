Couple goals — and parent goals! Pregnant Gigi Hadid shared a sweet PDA moment with boyfriend Zayn Malik on July 31. Needless to say, we’re obsessed with these parents-to-be and their love.

“Baby Daddy,” the 25-year-old gushed over the former One Direction member, 27, in her caption. In the seemingly filtered photo, the longtime loves could be seen enjoying a big kiss while sitting on the couch. The adorable image had over 7.5 million likes at the time of publication. Talk about relaxing with bae in quarantine!

Courtesy of @gigihadid/Instagram

This photo came on the heels of the singer’s return to social media earlier the same day. Zayn shared a close-up, captionless selfie on his own Instagram profile, which earned close to 6 million likes at the time of publication.

In the snapshot, the U.K. native could be seen looking off-camera with a wistful look in his eyes. Additionally, his eyes, which are normally brown, seemed to be lighter, which could be the result of contacts or a filter. Prior to the post, Zayn had shared a few images in support of the George Floyd protests in June — but before that, he hadn’t posted since February.

Considering Zayn enjoys keeping a low profile, we weren’t expecting him to return to the social media world before his first child was born. He and his pregnant girlfriend have been self-isolating at the Pennsylvania farm she shares with sister Bella Hadid and their mom, Yolanda Hadid, since March.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the supermodel thinks the timing of the pregnancy is a “blessing in disguise,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “She’s super blessed and likes how the lockdown has forced her to make this special time more personal,” the source added. “Zayn, who really values his privacy, also thinks it’s great. He’s happy staying in with Gigi and pampering her as much as possible. He’s also a big belly rubber and he likes to talk to his baby.”

Life & Style confirmed the couple was expecting their first child on April 28. Days later, Gigi revealed the pregnancy via livestream during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 30.

The starlet was reportedly 20 weeks along when she made the happy announcement — so it seems the soon-to-be parents, who started dating in 2016, will be welcoming their baby girl sometime early this fall. We can’t wait!