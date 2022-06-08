Iggy Azalea found the perfect outfit to show off how killer her body is as she turned 32 on June 7 by wearing the now infamous “naked dress” that actress Bella Thorne first debuted in March. She donned the red illusion frock by Spanish designer Sergio Castaño Peña to appear nude without actually being in the buff in a celebratory Instagram photo.

The red dress hugged Iggy’s hourglass curves to perfection, as it featured painted-on bare breasts and nipples, a belly button and more skin detailing to make it appear as if the rapper was wearing a tight see-through gown. But her only skin that was actually showing was her arms and shoulders with the dress’ tiny straps.

Courtesy of Iggy Azalea/Instagram

Iggy celebrated in the caption of her post by noting, “BIG 32,” with a red balloon emoji. She noted how badly she wanted to wear the red-hot frock by adding, “Huge hug and thank you,” to Sergio “for making sure my dress arrived just in time!”

The dress first made headlines when Bella, 24, wore the nearly NSFW look to the Hollywood premiere of Morbius. Nude optical illusion looks have now become all the rage among sexy stars. Kylie Jenner donned a Jean Paul Gaultier flesh-colored bikini top with realistic looking nipple prints on a getaway to Southern Utah in early June.

The “Fancy” rapper had already got the bulk of her birthday celebrations out of the way prior to her wearing the naked dress. Iggy brought a group of friends with her for a girls’ getaway to Mexico the week prior, where they had plenty of fun in the sun.

Iggy shared numerous Instagram photos and videos while relaxing in the pool of their villa that overlooked the ocean. She rocked a series of stunning bikinis, including a tiny tangerine two-piece and a funky neon green number that featured large red and silver floral prints.

For her birthday proper, Iggy showed off how she has got a deep love of personalized and thoughtfully written birthday cards, sharing her favorite ones with sweet messages on her Instagram Stories. She even posted two hand-drawn cards made by her son, Onyx, 2, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti, where the little one wrote, “Mommy … Happy Birthday … I love you,” in his sweet handwriting. Iggy called them “my favorite so far” of all her sentimental birthday cards.