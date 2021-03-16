Has he moved on? Bachelor star Matt James and season 25 winner Rachael Kirkconnell split shortly after leaving the show as a couple. Considering their breakup actually happened a little while ago, fans are wondering: Is Matt dating anyone, or is he still single? See details on his relationship status below!

Matt, 29, appears to be flying solo at the moment. Since filming wrapped, the real estate analyst was spending time in Florida with his BFF and New York City roommate, Tyler Cameron. He also traveled to California.

He was romantically linked to Bachelor Nation alum Heather Martin in early March following the news he and Rachael split amid her social media controversy. Speculation started when Heather, who made a very brief appearance on season 25, was seemingly edited out of the Women Tell All special. Then, she and Matt appeared to both be in San Clemente, California, on March 3, which fans thought was too big of a coincidence. In addition, Matt’s mom, Patty, gushed over the blonde beauty’s new clothing brand via Instagram. However, neither one has confirmed the rumors.

The leading man opted not to get engaged to Rachael during the finale of season 25, but they continued their relationship as boyfriend and girlfriend. However, they broke up shortly after in light of the contestant being accused of past racist behavior and bullying.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

An insider confirmed to Life & Style the reality TV couple was “no longer together” on February 21, one day after Matt released an Instagram statement condemning Rachael’s actions and franchise.

“Matt broke up with Rachael mainly due to the backlash. At the end of the day, he cared more about protecting himself, supporting his friend [former Bachelorette] Rachel Lindsay and speaking out against the franchise” the insider said at the time.

The leading man spoke more about his decision to walk away from their romance during After the Final Rose, which aired on March 15.

“As someone who grew up in the South, it takes me to a place that I don’t often like to think about. I wasn’t OK,” the leading man explained during his sit-down with Rachael and host Emmanuel Acho. “It was in that moment and the conversation that I had, that Rachael might not understand what it means to be Black in America. It’s heartbreaking. If you don’t understand that something like that is problematic in 2018, there’s a lot of me that you won’t understand. It’s as simple as that.”

Time will tell what the future holds for Matt!