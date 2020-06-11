Found his dream girl! John Cena’s quotes about love, marriage and his “beautiful” girlfriend, Shay Shariatzadeh, will have you feeling *some* kind of way.

The WWE star and Canadian beauty have been dating for over a year and met while he was filming Playing With Fire in Vancouver. Their romance came eight months after the actor’s extremely public split from his on-and-off fiancée, Nikki Bella.



Besides two red carpet appearances, Shay and John keep their relationship relatively low-key, which seems to be for the best. Taking his dating life out of the spotlight has made things “much easier” for the Dolittle actor, an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “Shay isn’t after his money. She’s not that kind of girl and loves him for who he is,” the source divulged while noting the feeling is clearly mutual. “In John’s eyes, Shay is the whole package … She’s beautiful, intelligent, kind, independent and family-orientated and there’s rarely any drama between them.”

The couple took their romance a step further by quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic, and they have been focused on their relationship and health during the downtime. “John works out every day to keep in shape,” explained the insider. “He’s also put together a couple’s workout itinerary and he and Shay have a blast exercising together — either outdoors or in his amazing home gym.”

As far as his A-list ex, Nikki is supportive of John’s new love but still a bit wary. “He’s one of the people, besides you, Brie [Bella], who’s made me an amazing person. But because of how sad and how much I hurt him, when I saw the big smile on his face, I felt happy for him,” the author explained on “The Bellas Podcast” in reference to the original paparazzi photos of John and Shay. At that point, the product manager had not been identified yet. “I am very happy for him. As long as John is happy, I’m happy. But let me tell you, she breaks his heart? Wow. I will rack attack her in a heartbeat. I’m still protective of that man.”

Shay seems equally invested in her relationship with John, so hopefully, heartbreak isn’t in there future. Keep scrolling to see John Cena’s quotes about Shay and love!