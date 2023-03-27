They’re back, and from the look of it, there are more tears to come! The trailer for season 3 of Hulu’s The Kardashians was released on Monday, March 27, and Kourntey Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick made a rare appearance.

“I’ve never seen this much drama in my life,” Scott tells an unseen member of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

A first look at the upcoming batch of episodes was released on Monday, March 27, and reality TV’s favorite family isn’t holding anything back as the upcoming season teases plenty of drama.

“Listen, everyone has their own truth of how they think something happened,” Kim Kardashian tells the camera in the show’s first look. “So, let’s talk about it.”

Keep reading for everything we know about The Kardashians season 3 so far.

When Does ‘The Kardashians’ Season 3 Premiere?

The family is back on Thursday, May 25, with new episodes releasing via Hulu every Thursday thereafter.

What Will ‘The Kardashians’ Season 3 Be About?

“The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, coparenting, and building their own empires,” the streaming service’s official logline reads. “Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm.”

According to Khloé Kardashian in the teaser trailer, this will not be “a mild, relaxing, serene season.” Bring on the drama!

Is Rob Kardashian on ‘The Kardashians’?

Rob Kardashian was not spotted in the show’s teaser trailer. However, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has made a very rare appearance on the show in the past. During a May 2022 episode he was spotted in the background of a family dinner party. Other than that, he has stayed out of the public eye, only popping up on his sisters’ Instagram Stories a few times over the years.

Khloé has previously spoken about her brother’s absence from the show. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special in 2021, she explained that the was “feeling really good about himself” and didn’t want to “address the parts that made him want to take a break” from the spotlight.

“It’s not so much about physical appearance … I think he’s just getting stronger,” the Good American founder explained at the time. “I think you have to get heartbroken and learn from your mistakes, and I think he’s just stronger and feeling better to be around and be more vulnerable or exposed.”

Who Else Will Appear on ‘The Kardashians’ Season 3?

Kourtney, Kim and Khloé will all appear in the third season alongside Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner. It seems Kourtney’s husband Travis Barker, the family’s close friend Simon Huck, the family’s employee Tracy Romulus and Khloé’s BFF Malika Haqq will also make an appearance.