No. 1 cheerleader! Kendall Jenner was spotted arriving at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 26, to support boyfriend Devin Booker amid his basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 25-year-old arrived at the stadium in a patterned short-sleeved shirt, black jeans and boots. The Phoenix Suns player, 24, was also spotted arriving at the venue and he wore a black jacket over a white tee, yellow pants and a white cap. The NBA star suffered a brutal nose injury during a game on Tuesday, June 22, and underwent surgery to fix the injury the following day.

The model opened up about her blossoming romance with the athlete, with whom she sparked romance rumors in April 2020. She revealed that the pair, who went public via her Instagram on Valentine’s Day, prefer to keep their love out of the spotlight.

“I feel like it’s always worked better for me that way, and no offense to my older sisters at all, but I think like Kylie [Jenner] and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch my older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things and do it pretty publicly,” Kenny explained during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series reunion. “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better to be completely honest. I just feel like it’s a private matter and not for anyone to judge or know.”

The reality star added added, “I’m not ashamed that I have a type and I’m also a genuine basketball fan.”

An insider told Life & Style this month that it’s “only a matter of time” before the happy couple takes their relationship to the next level — in fact, the Michigan native “says he’s ready to put a ring on it.” The basketballer “knows” the KUWTK alum “would like some sort of a commitment,” the source added.

Considering the pair celebrated their one-year anniversary this month, it’s no surprised the couple “have become very serious lately, talking about their futures, about spending more time together and even how they would like to be young parents,” the insider gushed. “There’s really no rush, but they do keep talking about next steps.”

Even Kendall’s famous family is on board with the cute duo. “Everyone has a feeling that something will happen this soon,” the source noted. “He’s a little shy at times, but he fits in perfectly. He’s sweet, he’s funny, he’s a gentleman and all-around a great guy … he’s become a member of the family.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kendall and Devin arriving at the Staples Center for his basketball game.