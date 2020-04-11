Caught in the act! Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to playfully call out her oldest son, Saint West, for watching Trolls World Tour three times while she was away filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Like you’d expect, the little moment was cuter than words could express.

“Guys, I came home after doing my confessionals and it looks like we’re on our second or third time watching Trolls 2,” the brunette beauty, 39, told fans as she trained her camera on her son, 4, as he watched the animated children’s movie on a huge screen. “Saint, how many times have you watched this? Saint. Is this your second time or your third?”

The little boy was tight-lipped — but something tells us this was his third repeat viewing. Believe it or not, the Kar-Jenner cutie isn’t the only celebrity kid who is loving the Trolls sequel. In fact, dancer Jenna Dewan shared a video of herself, newborn son Callum and daughter Everly jamming out to the movie on April 10.

Plus, the Kardashian and Jenner families have been self-isolating apart from one another, so it seems as though the dedicated mama has been supplementing playtime with some movie time while the cousins are at home.

It’s no surprise to see Kimmy’s kids enjoying themselves during quarantine. The KKW Beauty founder actually shared a list of things she’s been doing to keep her children busy amid social distancing in a now-deleted tweet.

“Some fun things to do while at home during self-quarantine,” Kanye West‘s wife wrote on April 2. “Practice doing hair [and] makeup, bake with your children (cookie decorating is the best with my kids!), looking at apps, trying new fun things, board games and spring cleaning.”

She also shared some great suggestions for adults who are looking for their next binge-watch. “Need self-quarantine shows [and] movies to watch?” Kim wrote on her Instagram Stories on March 28. The reality star then suggested popular selections like Tiger King, Love Is Blind and, of course, KUWTK. She also proposed Something Borrowed and The Holiday as her movie picks.

Clearly, the Kardashian-West family has it covered when it comes to quality quarantine entertainment, y’all!