Kim Kardashian rocked a stunning bedazzled look while attending the opening of Swarovski’s flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City on Tuesday, November 7. The reality star rocked a sheer, crystal-encrusted halter top, which she paired with a matching crystal skirt.

Her look was complete with a pair of boxers from the new Swarovski x SKIMs collection, which launched on the same day as the store opening. The limited edition collection features “SKIMs silhouettes reimagined with Swarovski extravagance for everyday glamour,” according to the website for Kim’s fashion brand.

“The collaboration was a natural pairing and dream for me, as I’ve always been a Swarovski girl,” Kim, 43, told Elle magazine. “Merging jewelry design and ready-to-wear is something I’ve always wanted to do, so pairing Swarovski’s expertise in crystals and jewelry and SKIMS’ innovative fabrics made total sense.”

Swarovski’s creative director, Giovanna Engelbert, shared Kim’s passion for the collaboration. “Proud to finally reveal an idea that I had, that turned into a vision, that turned to…today!” she wrote on Instagram. “Since I became creative director of Swarovski, I wanted to collaborate with SKIMS, rooted in imagination of the crystal that morphed into the skin. We worked with Kim on creating body jewelry, and so much more, that can be styled in so many ways and truly unlocks the glamour in all of us.”

While promoting the collection at the flagship store opening, Kim also took a Swarovski crystal-encrusted taxi as her transportation to the event. “Is this not insane?!” she gushed as she showed off the whip on her Instagram Story. “Look at this taxi! This is so cool. Wow!”

It’s been quite an impressive few weeks for SKIMS, as the brand was also recently announced as the official underwear partner of the NBA. Kim also launched SKIMS Mens in October.

In addition to her business ventures, Kim is also a mom to four children: North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. On the October 26 episode of The Kardashians, she opened up about what it’s been like to raise the kids following her split from Kanye West in 2021. Although Kim previously received backlash for referring to herself as a “single parent,” she stood by her involvement in her kids’ lives during the episode.

“Obviously, having nannies and a chef to help cook is beyond helpful,” she admitted. “It’s all about family and enjoying these moments. It takes a village to raise kids, but at the end of the day, your kids only want you.”