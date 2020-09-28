Too much fun! Kim Kardashian’s kids North, Saint and Psalm West adorably crashed her workout session during a playdate with cousin True Thompson.

“OK, so this was my workout, but it turned into a kids’ camp,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, quipped as she arrived to her scheduled outdoor workout on the basketball court outside her sprawling Calabasas home to find North, 7, Saint, 4, and Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, 2, maximizing her trainer’s time. The KKW Beauty founder then encouraged her little ones to show off their skills while running through the ladder.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram; Inset: Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The proud parent couldn’t help but gush over her youngest child, Psalm, 16 months, who tried hanging with the big kids as he walked through the course. Although Chicago, 2, was not seen on camera, Kim could be heard asking the toddler if she wanted to play, but she decided to sit this one out.

Obviously, the Kardashian clan is extremely dedicated to physical fitness. Kim has even started doing early morning workouts with Khloé, 36, and her off-and-on boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. It’s no secret the famous kiddos take after their parents, too. An insider exclusively told Life & Style that True may get her “independent” spirit from her mom, and she “definitely” has a “competitive side” from her pro athlete dad, 29.

“Khloé can’t get enough of baby True,” added the insider. “Her personality is very unique. [Khloé] can’t quite put her finger on who she takes after more, her or Tristan.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers power forward clearly adores his mini-me. “Tristan can sit with True and play peek-a-boo for hours,” continued the insider. “Of course, [he] wants to teach her how to play basketball. He says he was inspired by Kobe [Bryant] and his daughter Gigi’s tight bond over the sport.”

The only child of the Revenge Body host is also quite popular with the rest of her family. A second source gushed that her cousins are “obsessed” with True’s sweet demeanor and fun disposition. “Khloé can’t get enough of her little TuTu and it seems like no one else can either … She’s all smiles and giggles and just a cute bundle of happiness,” said the source.

We love ~keeping up~ with the Kardashian kids!