Kourtney Kardashian Says She Wants to 'Suck' Travis Barker's 'Blood'

NSFW! Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker had a flirty exchange about her sucking his neck on Monday, July 12, following their PDA-packed weekend in Las Vegas.

The Blink-182 drummer, 45, shared four photos of himself and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, smiling and holding hands as they walked around their Sin City hotel. He captioned the post using two vampire emojis, seemingly in reference to the couple’s matching grill caps on their canine teeth.

“I want to suck your blood,” Kourtney commented on the photos to which Travis responded, “My favorite,” with a red droplet emoji.

Travis Barker/Instagram

In the snapshots, the Poosh founder could be seen in a sparkly halter top with a plunging neckline and shiny black skirt. The musician kept it simple in black pants, a white tank top, leather jacket and a black beanie.

The flirting didn’t stop there. Travis reposted a photo of his hand holding Kourtney’s foot via Instagram Stories and added a tongue emoji while tagging his girlfriend.

Travis Barker/Instagram

During their fun weekend, the A-listers put their relationship on full display. They attended the UFC 264 match, and when the camera panned over them, they exaggeratedly tongue kissed while sitting ringside.

Kourtney and Travis, who took their romance Instagram official in February, have been getting more serious. The Kardashian-Jenner family thinks a proposal from the drummer is “imminent” and “marriage is almost certain,” an insider previously told Life & Style.

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love. Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy,” the insider gushed. “It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

The source added, “Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married. In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction. It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance.”

Luckily, the Can I Say author’s kids, son Landon and daughter Alabama, approve of their dad’s relationship. A separate source told Life & Style the teens are “all for” Travis marrying Kourtney “if that’s what they want.”

“It’s such a cliché, but they really are just one, big happy family,” the second source divulged about the two celebrity broods, noting that Landon and Alabama are “content with the way everything is right now.”