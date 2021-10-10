Talk about a throwback! Kourtney Kardashian shared the sweetest photo of her and boyfriend Travis Barker‘s kids hanging out in 2017.

“OMG,” the Poosh.com founder, 42, captioned the picture via Instagram Stories on Saturday, October 9. Kourtney also tagged Travis’ son, Landon Barker, who celebrated his 18th birthday yesterday. Originally, the precious snapshot was shared on the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s Instagram grid in September 2017.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“Night riders,” she wrote at the time, referring to Landon, Travis’ daughter, Alabama Barker, and her kids Mason and Penelope Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, snuggled up in the backseat of a car. Back then, Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, were just friends and neighbors.

However, at the beginning of 2021, their relationship turned romantic. The E! alum and the music producer “have moved out of the ‘friend-zone’ and are dating,” a source told Life & Style in January, just one month before Kourtney and Travis went Instagram official.

“They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other,” the insider added. “The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition. For Kourtney, their relationship is ‘easy’ because they’ve been pals for years. There’s no game playing or anything like that.”

Since then, Travis and Kourtney have become Hollywood’s “It” couple, and the lovebirds are notorious for packing on the PDA whenever (and wherever) they can! Thankfully, everyone in the Kardashian-Jenner camp fully supports their red-hot romance.

“I love their relationship, like they’ve grown so much together,” Kim Kardashian gushed to Ellen DeGeneres during a September 15 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Just to think that they’ve been neighbors and friends for almost 15 years — neighbors for like a decade.”

Ellen, 63, suggested that Travis and Kourtney’s PDA was “a lot,” but the KKW Beauty founder, 40, is all for it! “It’s a lot, but it’s so cute … I love love, so I love them,” Kim added.

As for whether or not Travis is joining the famous family’s new Hulu series, the Skims mogul is optimistic. “I’m assuming because he’s such a big part of Kourtney’s life that hopefully, they will be on,” she said.