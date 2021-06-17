Lovebirds alert! Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker were spotted holding hands during a shopping outing in Malibu with her eldest son, Mason Disick, on Wednesday, June 16.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, rocked a low-cut black tank top and khakis, while the Blink-182 drummer, 45, donned a Circle Jerks band tee and black jeans. The happy couple, who first sparked romance rumors in January, held hands during the outing as Kourt’s 11-year-old son rolled up behind them in a white tee and shorts.

Since the musician and the Poosh founder went public with their romance in February, the pair have been spotted engaging in sweet PDA all over Los Angeles at lunch and dinner dates. They have also enjoyed several romantic one-on-one trips, as well as cute family getaways with their kids. In addition to Mason, Kourt shares 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign with ex Scott Disick, while Travis shares 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Things have really been heating up for the neighbors-turned-lovers over the last few months — and Kourtney’s famous family is convinced there will be an “imminent” proposal from Travis.

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” an insider previously gushed to Life & Style. “Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.” The source added that the Kar-Jenner crew thinks “marriage is almost certain” for the duo.

Kourtney’s mom recently opened up about her feelings toward the couple’s blossoming romance during an appearance on On Air With Ryan Seacrest “Isn’t it great?” the 65-year-old told the host on his radio show in June. “I know, it’s the best.”

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

It’s no surprise the momager has given Travis her seal of approval — a second insider previously told Life & Style that the former Aquabats member treats his girlfriend “like a queen” and even “has planned five or six romantic mini-breaks and lots of pampering sessions over the summer.” The couple will most likely vacation at Kourtney’s new multi-million dollar Palm Springs home, where they recently enjoyed Memorial Day weekend, quite a bit over the summer. “It’s their ‘escape home,’” the source noted. “It’s serene and tranquil, the perfect place for them to switch off from their busy lives in Los Angeles.”