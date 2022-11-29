It doesn’t get cuter than this! Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes (née Matthews) have welcomed two beautiful kids into their lives, and love showing off their perfect football family.

The NFL star and personal trainer introduced fans to their daughter, Sterling Skye, in February 2021. Four months later, they showed off their baby girl’s face to the world.

“Hi, my name is Sterling,” Brittany captioned a series of photos from June 2021. She also posted a second photo of her daughter via Instagram Stories, alongside a caption that read, “My twin. My best friend. My world. My heart is so full.”

Patrick, for his part, has spoken candidly about fatherhood and the decision to share their kids’ faces on social media.

“Obviously at first we wanted to keep stuff private and not have her out there,” the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback told Today in July 2021. “As we started doing different things and she started getting a little bit older, being out and about, it almost became like a burden to try to hide her at all times when we do stuff, and this coming season we want her to be at the games and not have to worry about hiding her the entire time. We figured it was about time. We still want to keep some stuff private, but we figured we can show everybody her face at least once or twice or not have to keep hiding her.”

Their second baby, son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, was born in November 2022. When announcing his birth, the couple didn’t share the newborn’s face, just a snapshot of his feet on a brown blanket that was printed with “Mahomes.”

The high school sweethearts, who got married in March 2022, have revealed that the biggest thing they learned about parenthood was that the “sleep schedule” is important.

“We have the sleep schedule down. She’s actually a really good sleeper,” Patrick told Today about his first born. “She already sleeps through the night. She wakes up about at 6 a.m, just about when I wake up usually.”

The football star gushed about being a father, revealing that it’s “been amazing” overall. Of course, he praised his wife in the process. “Brittany’s been a champ, she’s been the best mom ever, so I’m just excited every single day for the new challenges and seeing [Sterling] grow,” he added.

