Patrick Mahomes isn’t afraid to “Shake It Off” with the help of his friend and teammate Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

During a post-Super Bowl rapid fire interview posted to TikTok by ESPN, Patrick, 28, was asked about the last song he sang in the shower. Without missing a beat, Patrick replied, “‘Love Story’ by Taylor Swift.”

Taylor’s 2008 track seems to be a favorite among the Chiefs. On the night of the team’s Super Bowl LVIII win, Taylor, 34, and Travis, 34, were spotted dancing and singing along to a remix of the Fearless classic during a friends and family postparty.

And this isn’t the first time Patrick has offered his public seal of approval for Travis’ superstar girlfriend. He shared his thoughts on Traylor during a press conference ahead of Super Bowl 2024, saying Travis was “enjoying” the relationship.

“He’s enjoying just being able to be in a great relationship and then also being able to play great football as well,” Patrick said on February 5. “It’s been cool to watch and to be able to be a little bit a part of. It’s been a heck of a season, a heck of a run, and I’m glad that he’s happy as he is.”

And despite his new high-profile romance, Travis has reportedly remained the same person Patrick knew seven NFL seasons ago.

“Travis has always been Travis,” Patrick said during a January 24 press conference, per NBC Sports. “It’s been cool to watch for me because he has all that attention but he’s just been himself the whole time. He’s still Travis Kelce.”

The Chiefs quarterback continued about Travis’ down to earth demeanor, explaining that the tight end treats “every single person [at the stadium] like they’re his best friend.” And the good vibes come with an assist from the other member of the power couple, too.

In fact, Patrick described Taylor as being “part of Chiefs kingdom now” during a December 2023 interview on CBS Mornings, adding that it had been “kind of cool” to get to know her.

“And it’s cool that she’s embraced Brittany and they’ve built a friendship,” Patrick added about his wife joining the Grammy winner’s famous girl squad.

Taylor and Brittany Mahomes, 28, were photographed on the sidelines together many times throughout the 2023 NFL season, cheering their men on in matching outfits.

Early in the season, the duo even debuted their own secret celebratory handshake, solidifying the viral appeal of Taylor’s entrance into the NFL WAGs group.

Even Patrick’s dad, Pat Mahomes, chimed in about the most famous member of Chiefs Nation, calling Taylor “down to earth” during a January 18 interview with Starcade Media.

“Every time I’ve hung out with her, she just acts like a normal person,” Pat, 53, added.