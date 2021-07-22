Oh, the shade! Lisa Rinna‘s bestie and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Sutton Stracke has no faith in her pal’s daughter Amelia Hamlin having a long-term romance with Scott Disick.

The 49-year-old appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on July 22, and the host asked Sutton what were the “odds of Amelia and Scott Disick going the distance?” The Georgia native fired back, “zero percent,” with a confident smile on her face following the diss.

She’s not the only Beverly Hills Housewife who thinks 38-year-old Scott is a terrible match for 20-year-old Amelia. When Lisa revealed to castmates Sutton, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kyle Richards on RHOBH that her daughter was dating Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex, Kyle, 52, proclaimed, “He’s too damn old!” to which Lisa agreed, saying, “I know!”

Kyle added, “And he’s got three kids! That is not a good match,” referring to the children Scott shares with Kourtney: sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as daughter Penelope, 8. Amelia is closer in age to Mason than she is to her boyfriend Scott!

In the June 30 episode of RHOBH, Lisa came to the harsh realization that Amelia and Scott were a couple, after her daughter had claimed she was just “friends” with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. While riding shotgun in Erika Girardi‘s car, Lisa said, “On another note, we can talk about my daughter, who is linked to a guy named Scott Disick,” adding, “Okay, come on, right? Like, come on,” in disbelief.

After seeing video of Amelia and Scott getting cozy on the beach together, Lisa called it a”what the f—k moment” and said, “She’s 19, he’s 37 with three kids. Hello!” She went on to add, “I only know Scott Disick from the Kardashians and Scott was with Kourtney, not married. They have three children. Oh, God.”