Setting the bar high? Scott Disick admitted it would be a “big step” to date anyone “age-appropriate” in episode 1 of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

The Talentless founder, 38, had an in-depth conversation with pal Khloé Kardashian in the episode, which airs on Thursday, April 14. In their exchange, he jokingly added that he wasn’t interested in anybody over 30 years old. However, he later said that age doesn’t matter in a romance as long as he loves the person.

“Honestly, I think for the first time in my life it’s finally starting to change now that Kourtney [Kardashian] has her life with Travis [Barker],” Scott explained. “As hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on.”

Later, the Flip it Like Disick star confessed he would rather be around the whole family — including the Blink-182 drummer, 46 — than not at all, adding that it was “hurtful” to be left out of plans.

However, Khloé, 37, thought it was “best” without Scott around Kourtney, 42, and Travis because of how affectionate they always were around each other.

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock

“Everyone knows he’s still in love with Kourtney,” the Good American founder added in the episode. “It’s not a secret.”

Kourtney and Scott dated on and off for nearly a decade from 2006 to 2015. They share children Mason, Reign and Penelope Disick. The Poosh founder later moved on with model Younes Bendjima in 2016, but they split in 2018. By late 2020, she started dating Travis and they went public with their romance in February 2021. After nearly a year of PDA moments and blended family excursions with each other’s kids, the “All the Small Things” rocker popped the question in October 2021.

For Scott’s part, he was in a relationship with Sofia Richie, who was 15 years younger than him, from 2017 to 2020. Next, he dated 20-year-old model Amelia Gray Hamlin from October 2020 to September 2021. Since then, he was spotted hanging out with multiple women through the end of 2021 into early 2022, including models Hana Cross and Bella Banos and Too Hot to Handle’s Holly Scarfone. He has most recently been out and about with model Rebecca Donaldson, whom he brought as a plus one to the Kardashians April 7 premiere in Los Angeles.

When it comes to his love life, Kourtney doesn’t have any ill will toward her ex. A source exclusively told Life & Style on Monday, April 11, that she is “so happy that Scott is finally dating someone closer to his age.”

“She feels like Rebecca, being in her late 20s, is ideal for Scott because his history with dating teenagers never ever seems to end well,” the insider said. “It makes her feel good to know that Rebecca is around the kids instead of someone in their teens.”