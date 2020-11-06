Retail therapy? Sofia Richie showed off her new Supreme X Nike Air Max Plus sneakers and clearly, she’s pleased with her purchase! The model shared a photo of the colorful kicks along with a drooling emoji to her Instagram Story on Thursday, November 5.

According to multiple online retailers, the high-end running shoes cost nearly $400. Considering Sofia’s love life has been all over the place in recent months, a shopping trip sounds like the perfect pick-me-up.

Courtesy of Sofia Richie/Instagram

After months of breaking up and making up, the California native, 22, and her boyfriend of nearly three years, Scott Disick, called it quits for good in mid-August. Since then, fans are hoping the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, is giving things another go with ex Kourtney Kardashian. Their “friends and family are rooting for them to get back together,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “It’s clear there’s a lot of chemistry and love between the both of them still.”

For Sofia’s part, she and Cha Cha Matcha cofounder Matthew Morton are going strong. The newly minted couple, who first sparked dating rumors in October, were spotted sharing a passionate kiss at Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills on Monday, November 2. Matthew, 27, is the “total opposite” of Scott, a separate insider previously told Life & Style. “He’s ambitious, intelligent and has got his s–t together.”

Matthew’s father, Peter Morton, cofounded the Hard Rock Cafe franchise in the early ’70s. However, he’s “unaffected” by his family’s legacy and wealth, the source added. “Sofia finds him inspiring.”

While Scott and Kourtney, 41, who share children Mason, Penelope and Reign, have been spending plenty of time together following his breakup from Sofia, the Talentless founder isn’t entirely comfortable with his former flame moving on. Scott’s “head is spinning with jealousy” after seeing Matt and Sofia together, the insider revealed. “He hates seeing Sofia with any guy.”

As it stands, neither Scott nor Sofia has publicly addressed their split. That said, they’ve both unfollowed each other on Instagram. “Getting back together would be easy, but Sofia doesn’t want to go backward,” an additional source divulged to Life & Style in September, noting that the up-and-coming actress is “keeping a distance from Scott that will help her move on.”

Here’s hoping they don’t run into each other at Nobu Malibu … again!

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!