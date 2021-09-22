Since joining YouTube in 2015, Tana Mongeau has become one of the internet’s most popular personalities. Between her content on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and OnlyFans, as well as her podcast, “Cancelled,” the Las Vegas native’s career is on the rise — with no end in sight!

Additionally, Tana’s style has completely evolved over the years, including her love of going braless at red carpet events and while out and about in Los Angeles, New York City and beyond. Ultimately, the former MTV reality star wants to inspire her audience to embrace the skin they’re in no matter what!

“I have a young following, and it’s definitely primarily female,” Tana previously told Life & Style. “I always want to empower those young girls to do whatever they want with their bodies and to make their decisions and not let anyone take that away from them, especially men.”

Beyond showing skin, Tana has always been open about her experiences with cosmetic surgery. To date, the “Hefner” artist has gotten lip filler, cheek filler and undergone a number of different sculpting procedures, like Emsculpting.

However, she isn’t afraid to clapback at speculation! “I’ve been getting asked [so much] lately if my boobs [are] fake,” she tweeted in 2017. “And they aren’t, like, THANK U.”

Tana is also vocal about her love of editing her photos on social media, no matter what anyone has to say about it. In November 2020, an Instagram account called @problematicfame shared side-by-side photos of Tana dressed as Paris Hilton on Halloween. One of the images was from her Instagram — and seemingly edited — while the other was a raw paparazzi photo.

“I like both versions. LMFAO. People always try to clock me for edits like I don’t own that s–t,” Tana wrote at the time via Instagram Stories. “I post VIDEOS of myself online. I am very confident with how I look at all times. I got my makeup contoured to be like Paris for this look and edited as I normally do … ALSO, DIFFERENT POSES, LIGHTING, MAKEUP, DAYS, ETC. Suck my weenie and just know, I am very confident with how I look at all times. XOXO.”

