A new chapter. Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa gushed over being “excited about life” with his gorgeous fiancée Heather Rae Young amid ex-wife Christina’s split from husband Ant Anstead.

“I don’t know … I’m just so excited about life!! I’m in love, I’m engaged, Flipping 101 is on the air and Flip or Flop is on the way,” Tarek, 39, excitedly captioned a photo that showed him cuddled up with the Selling Sunset star, 33, on a couch they picked out for their new home. “I’m telling you … it’s possible to accomplish those things you have been dreaming of!”

Courtesy Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

The Flipping 101 star noted that he got to this positive place in life “one step at a time.” He continued, “I dreamed of this life and I got it by believing I could do it and working my tail off!! If there is something you want just go for it! I’m yelling at you to chase your dreams! It’s possible!”

While Tarek is beginning a new chapter with Heather, Christina, 37, is closing one with Ant, 41. The Christina on the Coast star announced on September 18 that she and the U.K. native made the “difficult decision to separate” after getting married in December 2018. An insider exclusively told Life & Style the reality couple simply fizzled out.

“No one saw this coming. I’m hearing that Christina and Ant just grew apart,” the source explained. “They’re very different people from totally different backgrounds, and that definitely played a factor. Friends say Ant was the first one who started having feelings about splitting.”

Courtesy of Christina Anstead/Instagram

Tarek was a bit slower to move on after he and Christina broke things off. They filed for divorce in 2017 after eight years of marriage, and the paperwork was finalized in January 2018. They share two children — Taylor and Brayden — and continue to work together on Flip or Flop. He opened up about not being ready to date in July 2019, seven months after Christina and Ant’s wedding.

“I’m just not there yet, in a personal place to take on that challenge of falling in love again because that sounds like a big mountain to climb,” he said during an interview with SheKnows at the time. “Right now, I’m just putting all my love towards my kids and every extra ounce of energy I have goes towards building my brand and just becoming better at who I am. I’m sure one day when the dust settles, I might get lonely and look for someone.”



Now that Tarek has moved on, he’s not looking back!