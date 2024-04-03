Travis Kelce gushed about the Bahamas after he and girlfriend Taylor Swift enjoyed a romantic vacation there.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, April 2, interviewer Nischelle Turner told Travis, 34, that he appeared to have gotten some sun recently. “Is it the Bahamian sun or the Bahamian love that has you just glowing right now?” she asked, referencing their recent trip.

“You know what? It’s just a lovely place down there, isn’t it?” the Kansas City Chiefs star said. “You can get it all down there. All the love in the world.”

Travis didn’t mention going on the getaway with Taylor, 34, though the couple was photographed soaking up the sun during a beach outing in late March. Their trip was revealed when photographs circulated of the couple packing on the PDA as they spent time in Bahamas’ Harbour Island at the end of March.

Neither the professional athlete nor “Cruel Summer” singer have shared much insight into the trip, though a source exclusively told Life & Style that the pair wanted to get away while her Eras tour is on hiatus.. “They wanted a break from their busy schedules to be alone and enjoy the sun, water and sand,” the insider explained.

The couple – who confirmed their romance in September 2023 – spent quality time together while staying in a suite that cost $975 per night. “Their intent was to get away from the spotlight that follows them wherever they go,” the source shared.

“Taylor loves the Bahamas for the pristine beaches, climate, cuisine and privacy, of course,” the insider explained. “She knows she’ll be treated with the utmost respect by the locals, who are used to catering to celebrity clientele.”

While Travis didn’t share any specific details about their vacation, the Ohio native recently hinted that their relationship is in a good place. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” he told People in an interview published on April 2. “I’m a guy that some people say is glass half full, half empty, and my glass is all the way full. It’s all the way full.”

Despite not mentioning Taylor by name, the Super Bowl champ added that he’s “oozing life right now.”

Following their trip to the Bahamas, Travis and Taylor reportedly went to Pennsylvania to celebrate Easter with his brother, Jason Kelce, and his family. The trip marked the first time that Taylor met Jason, 26, and wife Kylie Kelce’s three daughters, according to Daily Mail.