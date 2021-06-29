A much needed vacation. Britney Spears rocked a red string bikini alongside her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, while they vacationed in Hawaii amid her conservatorship drama.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the “Baby One More Time” singer, 39, looked fit and healthy in a cute swimsuit while hanging out on a balcony in Maui with her boyfriend, 27. Sam could be seen standing shirtless and flexing his impressive muscles in blue swim trunks.

Britney posted a montage video from her trip while wearing the same bikini in their vacation home and on the beach on Monday, June 28. “I’m driving the cheapest car known to mankind, but it’s pretty fun,” she penned via Instagram about their tropical trip. “I like the sound of the ocean at night and I like hearing people laughing from my balcony. There’s a togetherness here, and it’s endless!!!”

She added, “More to dream … more to hope for … and many more to pray for!!!! GOD BLESS YOU ALL!!!!”

The couple’s vacation came on the heels of the “Gimme More” artist testifying on her own behalf via Zoom about her 13-year conservatorship on June 23. Britney appeared before Judge Brenda Penny in Los Angeles and asked for her conservatorship to “end” after alleging it has been “abusive” and left her “traumatized.”

“I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK and I’m happy,” the Louisiana native said. “If I said that enough, maybe I’d become happy … I’m in shock. I’m traumatized … I’m so angry it’s insane.”

“I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” Britney continued, adding she wants to sue her family and is tired of being “enslaved” by her father, Jamie Spears. She also claimed she had been forced to perform on tour and take medication, such as lithium, to stabilize her mood.

“It’s not OK to force me to do anything I want to do,” Britney said.

The “Stronger” artist has been under conservatorship since 2008 after she was hospitalized following a public breakdown. Jamie, 68, previously served as conservator of her person and conservator of her estate. However, in September 2019, he stepped back from his role amid personal health issues. A judge approved Jodi Montgomery, Britney’s longtime manager, to serve as a temporary replacement.