Onward and upward. G-Eazy is in a “much better headspace” following his split from ex-girlfriend Halsey in 2018. “Their relationship was toxic,” a source tells Us Weekly.

Since calling it quits, G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, “has a much more positive outlook on life,” says the insider, who adds the 31-year-old has been “healing through music” amid the coronavirus quarantine. “He’s writing and recording new songs or just playing around and experimenting. It’s been a real creative breakthrough.”

On June 26, G-Eazy released a single called “Had Enough” off his new album, Everything’s Strange Here. In the song, the California native seemingly makes a number of references about Halsey, 25, and their past romance. The pair dated on-and-off from August 2017 to October 2018.

“But let somebody say ‘G-Eazy,’ you go apes–t,” the “No Limit” artist raps, likely referring to Halsey’s February performance in which the New Jersey native called out a fan for repeatedly yelling out G-Eazy’s name. Halsey was recorded screaming: “If you say G-Eazy one more f–king time, I’m gonna kick you out of this party.”

Additionally, G-Eazy’s lyrics “rebounds, I see who I’m replaced with/ You took no time, you can’t waste it” appear to call out Halsey for moving on with U.K. musician Yungblud in November 2018.

As for G-Eazy’s love life, the People’s Choice Award winner is currently dating former Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson following her split from ex-girlfriend Cara Delevingne in May. “They are hanging out and seeing each other, but it’s not serious,” a separate source told Us Weekly at the time. Since then, the newly minted pair has been spotted packing on the PDA all over Los Angeles.

Prior to Ashley, 30, G-Eazy dated model Yasmin Wijnaldum. However, in February, Yasmin, 21, unfollowed G-Eazy on social media after a photo of the “Sober” singer kissing Megan Thee Stallion went viral.

Here’s hoping G-Eazy and Ashley can make it work!

