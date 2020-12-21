*Warning: major season 16 spoilers ahead!* With only two episodes of The Bachelorette left, Bachelor Nation is buzzing with anticipation to see who Tayshia Adams ends up with. As of episode 12, which airs on Monday, December 21, the California native is down to Zac Clark, Ivan Hall and Brendan Morais.

While all three contestants have distinguished themselves as great guys, fans can’t help but wonder about Ben Smith. In fact, a lot of viewers think the 30-year-old Army vet, who was sent home in episode 11, will return just in time to steal Tayshia’s heart!

Basically, the former Bachelor in Paradise star, 30, sent Ben packing due to his inability to be vulnerable with her. Most notably, the Los Angeles-based personal trainer couldn’t seem to tell Tayshia that he loved her.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

“The last two weeks showed me a lot about the things I was feeling for you,” Ben expressed during his hometown date. But ultimately, that just wasn’t enough for her! “I’m not asking for this grand gesture, but the fact he couldn’t give me one ounce of emotion was extremely disappointing,” Tayshia explained to the camera after Ben left.

Now, here’s where things get interesting. In a teaser for the two-part Bachelorette finale — episode 13 airs on Tuesday, December 22 — Ben can be seen professing his love for Tayshia. “I’ve never felt this feeling,” he admits. “But I’m in love with you.” Moreover, one user on TikTok pointed out that later in the promo, the Bachelor alum appears flustered. “There’s a rose ceremony,” Tayshia says. “What do I do with that?”

As it stands, Tayshia has yet to comment on whether or not Ben comes back for her. However, the reality TV personality has made it clear that audiences should expect the unexpected! “All I can say about that is there are still things that are going to happen that you guys have no idea about and it’s going to throw things in a loop,” Tayshia hinted during a Thursday, December 17, episode of “Click Bait with Bachelor Nation” podcast.

Be sure to catch the final two episodes of The Bachelorette on ABC on Monday, December 21, at 8:00 p.m. ET and Tuesday, December 22, at 8:00 p.m. ET, and for more season 16 spoilers, click here!