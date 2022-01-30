Till death do they part! Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker are so head over heels in love that they “would die” for each other.

In a steamy selfie together, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, and the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, shared a sweet kiss, which Travis shared via Instagram on Saturday, January 29.

“I Would Die 4 U,” he captioned the post, to which Kourtney wrote in a comment, “You, I would die for.”

Travis also expressed his undying love for the Poosh founder by commenting on a set of two throwback photos she shared via Instagram on January 29. In the two snaps, Kourtney posed while holding a drink while Travis appeared in the background and slightly out of focus. “June 2018,” she captioned the pictures. “Soulmates,” Travis wrote with an orange heart emoji in the comments section.

The couple aren’t shy when it comes to showering one another with public affection. They started dating in late 2020 after years of being neighbors and friends. After making their relationship Instagram official in February 2021, the duo became one of Hollywood’s hottest couples — especially after they were see packing on the PDA on multiple outings together.

Courtesy of Travis Barker/Instagram

Eight months after going public with their romance, the “All the Small Things” musician popped the question on a picturesque beach in Montecito, California.

“Forever,” the reality star captioned an Instagram carousel post in October 2021, revealing the countless red roses and tall candles that Travis set up for the romantic moment.

While the duo love spending quality time together, they also make it a point to include their respective children in their plans, forming one big, happy blended family. Kourtney shares her kids, Penelope, Mason and Reign Disick, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, whereas Travis shares teenagers Alabama and Landon Barker, in addition to stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

From an April 2021 ski trip to Utah to a night out in Disneyland in December 2021, the drummer and the Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami alum frequently take their children on fun getaways. The pair even want their kids “involved” in their upcoming wedding, a source exclusively told Life & Style on Tuesday, January 25.

“The day will be about their families blending together,” the insider said, before adding that Kourtney and Travis “want to get married as soon as possible.”

“Kourtney would rather change her plans and modify her expectations than wait any longer, because she wants to be his wife,” the source revealed. “They are planning their future and want it to start now!”

However, Kourtney isn’t the sole planner of the event – her soon-to-be husband is “extremely involved” with the wedding plans, being the “total romantic” he naturally is, the source added.