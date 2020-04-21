Sending a message? Tyler Cameron’s longtime best friend Matt James exclusively tells Life & Style he believes couples who quarantine together “come out stronger” than ever.

“When you spend a lot of time with somebody you get to know them a little bit better, for better or for worse,” the Bachelorette hopeful, 28, adds while promoting NEOU Fitness’ 12-hour Fit-A-Thon benefitting Operation Food Fight on Instagram Live on Thursday, April 23, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET. “Not everything is rainbows and skittles and when you spend a lot of time with somebody you kind of work through those hardships.”

Matt’s musings should come as good news to The Bachelor’s Peter Weber and his former contestant Kelley Flanagan. The exes are currently shacking up together in Chicago amid the coronavirus outbreak. That said, the 28-year-old pilot has made it clear their relationship remains platonic … for now.

ABC/Francisco Roman

“Are we dating? No,” Peter told Nick Viall during an April 7 episode of his “Viall Files” podcast. “Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We’re not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened.”

While Peter’s other contestants, namely Madison Prewett, have thrown shade at his blossoming relationship with Kelley, the Virginia native’s mom, Barbara Weber, is all for it. In fact, on April 20, the outspoken Bachelor Nation parent left Kelley a sweet comment on Instagram.

After the brunette beauty posted a photo with her dog, Barbara commented five red heart emojis. Peter’s dad, Peter Sr., also wrote “best friends.” Considering the lack of support from Barbara played a role in Peter and Madison’s breakup, we’re glad to see the Weber family is more supportive of his potential romance with Kelley.

Following Peter’s explosive After The Final Rose special, he took to social media to reveal that he and Madison, 24, “mutually” decided to split. “Believe me, this was not easy for either of us to be OK with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes the most sense for the two of us,” he wrote at the time. “The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.”

Here’s hoping Peter and Kelley meet a better fate.

Reporting by Diana Cooper

