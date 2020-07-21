Dirty details! Nikki Bella said fiancé Artem Chigvintsev is “terrified” of having pregnancy sex because of the WWE babe’s growing baby belly.

“I can even tell when we’ll do it, it’s like the minute the hand goes around the belly, he’s like, ‘Oh s–t,’ and it’s boner crusher zone,” the Incomparable author, 36, said to a fan who was in “the same boat” on Celebrity Call Center during the July 20 episode. “They think they’re just gonna crush through our cervix and break the baby’s neck, and it’s like, look, even if you were a horse, there’s no chance in hell. You’re not breaking through.”

Courtesy Nikki Bella/Instagram

Although Nikki said she’s the “queen of waking up at 3 a.m. and masturbating next to my fiancé,” she has found a workaround to keep things hot in the bedroom during the last few months of her pregnancy.

“This is what I’m trying to do with Artem, is we turn the lights off, we seduce him in a way where it’s with our mouth or our hands so they don’t see the bellies, and then we just have them go straight to doggy style,” the California native explained. “And I think that’s the only way us third-trimester girls are gonna get laid.”

This is the first baby for Nikki and Artem, 38, who got engaged in November 2019. “I remind him when that baby comes, we’re not having sex for a few months,” the Total Bellas star added about getting her man in the mood.

Nikki got her hot tips from twin sister Brie Bella who is “still having a lot of sex” with husband Daniel Bryan during their second pregnancy.

The “Bellas Podcast” cohosts are due two weeks apart during late July and early August. Artem announced their newborn was “less than three weeks” away on July 16.

Nikki previously opened up to Life & Style about pregnancy taking a toll on her and the Dancing With the Stars alum’s sex life.

“I feel like now every time I’m naked, everything gears towards my body changes or my pregnant belly,” she explained in March 2020. “I was telling him, I was like, ‘Sometimes I need you to think of a girl who has nothing with pregnancy.”

She added, “And we just go straight into it and we don’t talk about anything dealing with pregnancy, which is hard.”

Hang in there, Nikki. You’re at the finish line!