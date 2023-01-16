Princess P! See How Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Daughter Penelope Has Grown Over the Years

Time flies! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s daughter, Penelope, is already 10 years old and has changed so much over the years. From rockin’ custom jackets and baby Birkin bags to cowboy boots and chic hats, there’s nothing the tiny tot can’t pull off.

The former couple welcomed their second child back in 2012, and since then, we’ve watched Princess P, along with her big brother Mason, 13, and little brother Reign, 8, — grow up before our very eyes. Of course, dad Scott has a special place in his heart for his only daughter.

A source told Life & Style exclusively the Talentless founder has an “unbreakable father-daughter bond” with his baby girl. While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, “loves all his children,” the insider continued, “he totally dotes on Penelope and she adores him. She really looks up to him.”

Though Penelope isn’t even a teen yet, a separate source added the Flip It Like Disick star is “incredibly overprotective” of his daughter. “Once she hits her teens, he’ll be very fussy about who she dates.”

According to the insider, Scott will “vet everyone out” before Penelope is allowed to go out with them.

As for mom Kourtney, she, too, is trying to keep her kiddo on the straight and narrow. In May 2020, the Poosh.com founder wrote a message to the youngster after her father checked out of rehab.

“Love yourself first, chase your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them), believe in God’s plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and oh so smart, there is no one else like you in the entire world, you are loved,” she wrote on Instagram.

Keep scrolling to see the cutest photos of Penelope and how much she’s changed over the years!