She’s glowing! Pregnant Katy Perry wowed fans during her first TV performance of “Daisies” on American Idol on May 17. The singer flaunted her growing baby bump in a hot pink dress while she danced around a virtual set in bare feet.

The 35-year-old thanked the “brand new technology” that helped bring her animated world to life ahead of the finale, where Laine Hardy was crowned the winner of season 18. She was feeling bright and paired her natural makeup with a rosy lip and styled her blonde bob with loose waves.

YouTube

The funky and colorful live performance was a fun change from the “Daisies” music video, which the songstress released on May 15. Katy wore a dreamy, white slip dress and dances around the woods for the natural vibe of the official music video. At one point, she even stripped off her clothes to show off her pregnancy curves.

YouTube

Katy announced she’s expecting baby No. 1 with fiancé Orlando Bloom in her “Never Worn White” video in March. Since then, she’s been enjoying this new chapter in her life. However, she recognized her pregnancy has been different amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Roar” artist explained her thoughts after a fan asked how she’s staying “positive” while expecting. “It’s OK to feel all the feelings,” she said during a Facebook Live on May 3 while sympathizing with someone who had to postpone their wedding. “I’ve had to reschedule many plans and, you know, not like everyone does a babymoon or a baby shower or, you know, blah blah blah — but I’m not sure I’m going to be able to do any of that. I’m just taking it one day at a time. But, I’ll be grateful. I mean, I’m grateful now. There’s a lot going on.”

Despite her celebrations being hindered, there have been some positives to come out of the unprecedented situation. An insider exclusively told Life & Style Katy and Orlando, 43, “have been so on the run with their busy schedules that they’re actually super happy to be spending some quality ‘couple time’ time in self-isolation.”

As far as how the A-listers spend their time at home, the source explained, “They’re both foodies and love to cook together, and enjoy snuggling up on the couch in the evening watching comedies on Netflix.”

Keep slaying, Katy!