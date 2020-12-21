Sofia Posts a Thirst Trap as Ex Scott's Fling With Amelia Hamlin Heats Up

Unbothered! Sofia Richie shared quite the thirst trap on Instagram amid ex Scott Disick‘s fling with Amelia Gray Hamlin. “Frankie,” Sofia captioned her selfie on Monday, December 21, along with a butterfly emoji.

In the sizzling photo, the 22-year-old model rocked a matching set from trendy swimsuit retailer Frankies Bikinis. Unfortunately, Sofia cropped her stunning face out of the picture — but she did make sure to include her enviable abs and curves!

Courtesy of Sofia Richie/Instagram

Sofia’s post comes just two days after Amelia, 19, had a mini photo shoot in Scott’s living room. While the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star didn’t explicitly reveal she was at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality’s house, it wasn’t difficult to put two and two together! After all, Scott, 37, has some pretty distinctive artwork and furniture in his home.

Moreover, both the Flip It Like Disick producer and Amelia’s sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, posted identical photos of their at-home sushi dinner. Coincidence? We think not! As it stands, neither Scott nor Amelia has confirmed their relationship. The couple first sparked dating rumors in October after arriving to a Halloween party at the same time. Later, on November 16, Scott and Amelia were photographed packing on the PDA on a beach in Santa Barbara.

With that, it’s pretty clear that Sofia and the Talentless founder are done for good. The A-list pair dated for nearly three years before ultimately calling it quits in August 2020. That said, Scott and Sofia initially broke up in May following the New York native’s brief stay in a Colorado rehab facility. Scott checked himself into treatment to deal with emotional issues related to the deaths of his parents. The reality star’s mom, Bonnie Disick, died in October 2013 and his father, Jeffrey Disick, passed away in January 2014.

After less than a week, Scott returned to Los Angeles, where he and Sofia began to experience relationship troubles. The up-and-coming actress felt like things between them were “getting to be very serious with a lot of responsibility,” a source previously told Life & Style. “Getting back together would be easy, but Sofia doesn’t want to go backward.”

Since then, Lionel Richie‘s daughter has been romantically linked to Cha Cha Matcha cofounder Matthew Morton, but it appears as though their romance has run its course! The last time Sofia was spotted with Matthew was in early November.