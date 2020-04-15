Who Fell in Love First? Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Spill the Tea on Their Relationship During Q&A

LOL! Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas spilled the tea on their relationship during a hilarious TikTok Q&A on April 14. The A-listers tried the couples’ questions challenge and answered the same on every inquiry … except one.

The actress, 24, and Jonas Brother, 30, each pointed to themselves when asked who fell in love first, which is the cutest thing we’ve ever seen. However, the next series of questions during the rest of the round seemed to be all about Sophie. The pair was asked some puzzlers, including who’s more of a homebody, who is more spoiled and who is more grumpy. They both pointed to the former Game of Thrones star for all of them while giggling away on the couch.

Sophie, who is reportedly pregnant with the couple’s first child, and musician have been keeping themselves occupied while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Dark Phoenix star revealed that Joe “finally” let her do his makeup one day. They’ve also kept busy on social media, and the blonde beauty even documented a delicious pasta dinner made by her hubby.

The A-listers are a great pair, and an insider exclusively told Life & Style that Joe is going the extra mile during Sophie’s pregnancy. “He’s always treated Sophie like a princess, moreso now than ever before — pampering sessions and when she’s feeling tired, he’ll take charge of the grocery shopping and run errands,” gushed the source.

The young couple is getting excited about their new addition. “Joe and Sophie are overjoyed about the pregnancy and can’t wait to become parents,” added the insider. “As it’s all new to Sophie, she’s slightly nervous about the birth and how she’ll cope balancing work with motherhood, but Joe’s putting her mind at ease … He’s very caring like that.”

The Time Freak star and former DNCE frontman got married in May 2019 and were just as surprised by the baby news as the rest of the world. They “weren’t actively trying so this came out of nowhere, but it’s a wonderful surprise for sure,” the source said.

It’s great to see Sophie and Joe bonding and sharing some laughs amid the uncertainty of COVID-19. We can’t wait to see what’s next for them!