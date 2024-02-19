Tom Hiddleston proved there’s no bad blood when he was seen laughing at a friendly joke about his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift during the People’s Choice Awards.

Host Simu Liu took a moment to reflect on Taylor’s big year during the awards show’s opening monologue on Sunday, February 18, referencing the success of her Eras tour and her high-profile romance with Travis Kelce.

“Finally, for the most iconic pop culture moment of the year, who could forget that one little movie about a blonde American icon that had the entire country dressing up, dancing the night away, and making huge waves at the box office,” Simu, 34, told the crowd. “I’m talking of course about Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie.”

The Blood and Water actor then acknowledged that viewers likely thought he was talking about his 2023 film Barbie. “Oh, I’m sorry did you think I was gonna say the other — no, no. Look, I was a Swiftie long before i was Ken,” Simu continued. “Just wanted to be super clear where my loyalties lay. I’m a 1989 baby so Taylor and I, we’re bonding.”

Following his comment about Taylor’s 1989 album, the camera panned to Tom, 43, who was seemingly laughing at the bit. The camera work was likely intentional, as Taylor, 34, briefly dated the Loki actor in 2016.

The former couple sparked romance rumors after they met at the 2016 Met Gala. Throughout their three-month romance, the pair took several high-profile trips to her homes in Rhode Island and Nashville and his native England. However, it wasn’t meant to be and they called it quits in September 2016.

Many fans have speculated that Taylor’s 2017 song “Getaway Car” is about her romance with Tom, whom she began dating shortly after he split from Calvin Harris. However, neither Tom nor Taylor have publicly confirmed if the Midnight in Paris actor was the inspiration behind the track.

Others wondered if the romance was real or a PR stunt. However, Tom shut down rumors that their relationship wasn’t authentic in February 2017. “Of course it was real,” he told GQ at the time. “Taylor is an amazing woman. She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time.”

Both Tom and Taylor have moved on and found love with others following their split. He confirmed his engagement to Zawe Ashton in March 2022, while they welcomed their first child together in October of that year.

Meanwhile, the “Cruel Summer” singer dated Joe Alwyn for more than six years before she confirmed her romance with Travis, 34, in September 2023.