Of course, we all want to see the Bachelor or Bachelorette find love, but what fun would the shows be without the over-the-top, super dramatic, tear-filled feuds? Every season, it seems like there are always two contestants (or more) that just flat out hate each other, and TBH, it makes for great TV. From Chad Johnson and Evan Bass butting heads on JoJo Fletcher’s season to Hannah Brown and Caelynn Miller-Keyes past pageant drama, there have been some serious fights through the years.

One of the longest-standing feuds was between the former beauty queens on Colton Underwood’s season. Hannah, who was Miss Alabama, and Caelynn, a.k.a Miss North Carolina, went head-to-head during the 2018 Miss USA pageant.

YouTube

Caelynn went on to be crowned runner-up after sharing her powerful story about surviving sexual assault and the work she has done as an advocate for other victims and survivors. Meanwhile, Hannah did not end up cracking the top 15 that year.

The ladies didn’t just know each other from backstage — they were actually roommates during the pageant. “Of course, they were a bit stressed out since it was Miss USA and you’re there for two weeks — it’s a lot of work, you’re tired … They’d just be like, ‘I’m exhausted, but it’s going great,’” a source close to the reality babes exclusively told Life & Style at the time. “They supported each other during the whole thing. Everyone handles it differently. It is a competition. There are girls who are going to be upset and some that are going to be jealous if one person placed and they didn’t, it’s just how it is.”

With all that history, it’s no surprise drama ensued once they arrived to the Bachelor mansion, and they both talked trash about each other to Colton. Caelynn said Hannah was “manipulative, toxic and deceitful.” The season 15 leading lady refuted her frenemies claims and said she was “fake.” Neither ended up with the former football player at the end, and they decided to let bygones be bygones during Women Tell All.

Hannah and Caelynn were the center of just *one* unforgettable feud on the reality dating series. Scroll through the gallery below to see the craziest Bachelor Nation feuds ever!