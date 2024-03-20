Travis Kelce continued to prove that he’s one of girlfriend Taylor Swift’’s biggest fans by singing her hit song “Bad Blood” during his latest podcast episode.

While talking to brother Jason Kelce about quarterback Kenny Pickett‘s trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Philadelphia Eagles, Travis, 34, sang a snippet from “Bad Blood” to get his message across during the Wednesday, March 20, episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

“Kenny and the Steelers — their relationship ended in a little bad blood,” he said as he sang the title of the song, which was featured on her 2014 album, 1989.

After the trade was announced, Kenny, 25, hinted the decision wasn’t made on the best of terms. He told reporters that “communication is what it is” and he felt confident in the way he “handled” the situation.

Travis referenced the song after he joined Taylor, 34, in Singapore to attend her Eras tour. The professional athlete even gushed about the shows and their international trip during the March 13 episode of his podcast.

“I got to see two amazing shows of the Eras tour,” Travis told Jason, 36. “The last of the leg that Taylor has until she’s back at it here in a couple of months. But yeah outside of that, got to get some lovely Singapore food and just catch the views.”

In addition to praising the “Enchanted” singer’s performances, Travis explained he got to check out the “world’s largest greenhouse” during the getaway.

“It was cool as f–k. They had the world’s, like, biggest waterfall in a greenhouse too. It was awesome, man. The way the whole thing was laid out,” he shared. “It was a very controlled space and everything was, like, blooming at the same time.”

The couple returned to Los Angeles following Taylor’s final show on March 9, while they were most recently spotted enjoying a relaxing vacation together. Photographs circulated online of Taylor and Travis walking down a dock while surrounded by yachts on Monday, March 18. They both wore shorts during the outing and appeared to be holding hands on one photo, which was shared by Deux Moi. While they were photographed on the getaway, it’s not currently clear where they were vacationing.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On the same day the photos made their way onto social media, an insider told People that the “Cruel Summer” singer and Super Bowl champ are “still very happy” after more than six months of dating.

“They are spending time in Los Angeles together,” the source dished. “They’re so cute together.”