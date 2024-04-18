Zendaya's Stylist Want to Incorporate 'Porn' Into Next Style Era

Zendaya could be heating up the red carpet in some very NSFW looks if her longtime stylist and “image architect,” Law Roach, has his way.

“I would just love to dive into the world of porn and see how I can translate porn and hardcore sex into fashion. I’m dying to do that,” ​Law, 45, told Complex at the Challengers Los Angeles premiere Tuesday, April 16.

Zendaya, 27, wore some of her most daring outfits yet during the Challengers press tour and premieres. She often donned plunging dresses and braless looks featuring open jackets without anything underneath.

Law and Zendaya have been known for coordinating her attire with the theme of the project she’s promoting. For Dune: Part Two, the Euphoria star rocked numerous futuristic looks, including a metal and clear plastic robotic archival outfit from Thierry Mugler’s fall/winter 1995 couture collection.

Getty Images

“I always try to be a storyteller more than anything else, and this such a strong story to tell,” Law told Vogue of the Malcolm & Marie star’s outfits throughout the Dune: Part Two press tour.

During Challengers, Zendaya donned numerous tennis-themed outfits, including a white backless dress with tiny racquet prints for the London premiere. She dazzled in a shimmering silver mini dress with a pleated tennis-style skirt and white heels with little bright yellow tennis balls attached during a photocall in Rome, Italy.

Zendaya’s next big style era is likely to kick off at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6. The Emmy winner is one of the cochairs of the event, and fans are eagerly awaiting to see what she wears on the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The theme of the Costume Institute’s new exhibition is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” and the official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” per Vogue. Fashion watchers are expecting to see a lot of floral designs and other flower and plant-inspired gowns.

While it’s unlikely Zendaya will be using the gala to debut a “hardcore sex” ensemble, she could experiment with Law’s NSFW vision once the upcoming season three of Euphoria drops. Her character, Rue, has had several sex scenes in the gritty drama, which will likely be coming to an end after the next season wraps.

Unfortunately, there’s no timetable for when production will begin, as Zendaya and costars Syndey Sweeney and Jacob Elordi are in such hot demand in Hollywood for other projects.

“HBO and [creator] Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season,” an HBO spokesperson told Variety in March, adding, “In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”