Meant to be? Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia had an instant connection to Tino Franco, but how far does the contestant make it during season 19? Keep reading for finale spoilers, including who Rachel picks, if she’s engaged and more!

Does Rachel Recchia Pick Tino Franco?

Tino, 27, is the winner of Rachel’s season, and they get engaged, according to Reality Steve. The contractor is one of the final two contestants along with Aven Jones, but the pilot opts to continue her relationship with Tino after he proposes during the final rose ceremony.

Do Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco Get Engaged?

Yes! Tino pops the question to Rachel with a Neil Lane diamond engagement ring during season 19, per Reality Steve.

Prior to her happy ending, Rachel was put through the wringer a bit after messy splits from a few contestants, including Logan Palmer, who wanted to switch to co-Bachelorette Gabby Windey’s group of guys, and Hayden Markowitz.

All in all, the Florida resident acknowledged that she and the ICU nurse are “navigating new territory” with the format of this season.

“No lead has never been in a position to face multiple rejections in a row, and I think ultimately what I would love is for people to give us a little bit of grace,” Rachel told Variety in an interview published on August 8. “Of course, being rejected is not a good feeling. You always want to be chosen in a relationship.”

As far as facing “rejection” during the first few weeks of her season, Rachel has a better outlook on the situation post-filming.

“Ultimately, I don’t remember how many I had, but it did feel like one after another, and it was really hard for me to keep it together throughout the rose ceremony. Ultimately, I think that’s what needed to happen,” she explained. “No one could have predicted it, so we were just taking it as it came in the moment.”

Are Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco Still Together?

Fans will have to wait until After the Final Rose to see if Rachel and Tino are still together after season 19, but they seem like an amazing couple.

The contestant is family-oriented and extremely active, noting that he loves “surfing,” “cycling” and “camping” in his ABC bio.

“He wants a meaningful connection that will set the groundwork for him and his future wife to be great parents because, for Tino, family is everything; AND he wants four kids,” says his bio.

As for Rachel, she’s a “hopeless romantic” and went into the season looking for a man who is “nurturing, empathic” and “respectful” of her career and family.

The leading lady gushed that she was glad viewers got to see her connection with Tino “really start to blossom” during the group’s trip to Paris, France.

“I think a lot of people are caught up on the really low moments, but those were some amazing dates,” she recalled about their date and other early frontrunners, including Zach Shallcross and Tyler Norris, in the City of Love.

While both Bachelorettes have kept quiet about the outcome of their season, Gabby teased that they are quite content with the way things turned out.

“We’re both really happy,” the former Denver Broncos cheerleader told Hollywood Life. “I think we did everything we felt was right in the moment, and we stand by everything.”