Still smitten! Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams and her new fiancé, contestant Zac Clark, were spotted packing on the PDA while strolling in Central Park in New York City on Saturday, December 26.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 30-year-old and her 36-year-old partner could be seen holding hands while rocking winter outerwear, including puffer jackets, hats and gloves. Tayshia was also sporting Hunter rain boots on her feet. Additionally, the happy couple were sporting face masks in an effort to stay protected amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Two days earlier, the future husband and wife were spotted on a coffee run on Christmas Eve, according to The Sun. Zac and his future bride were seen hanging out inside of a Dunkin’ Donuts while waiting for their order — and Tayshia was photographed hugging Zac inside the coffee shop. The addiction recovery specialist was also photographed grabbing his fiancée’s butt before the pair exited with their orders.

During the December 22 finale, the former phlebotomist — who took over as the Bachelorette when original season 16 lead Clare Crawley left the show alongside contestant and fiancé Dale Moss, with whom she fell in love in the first 12 days of shooting — chose Zac as the recipient of her final rose. Tayshia’s other finalists were Ben Smith and Ivan Hall, both of whom she seemed to have a connection with.

The day after the finale, the Bachelor in Paradise alum and her new man made an appearance on Good Morning America to discuss their plans for the future as a couple. Considering the structure and speed of the dating game amid the Bachelor Nation series, it makes sense these two lovebirds want to pump the breaks a bit and strengthen their bond before tying the knot.

“We’re just going with the flow at the moment. We’re just gonna date each other,” the California native explained during their segment on the well-known morning news program. Zac agreed — and even dished about what he would like in a nuptial ceremony someday. “Yeah, I mean, I want a big wedding when the day does come,” he added. “She might think differently and she’s gonna get what she wants, but I wanna date you. You know? I wanna date you and take you out and all those things.”