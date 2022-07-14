The Bachelor tea is piping hot! Bachelor in Paradise alum Chelsea Vaughn exclusively spilled to Life & Style editing secrets, details on her prior drama with Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston, insight into the new BiP cast and more. Keep reading for the biggest bombshells from her tell-all!

‘Bachelor’ Filming Was ‘Intense’

Although Chelsea, 29, says she “can’t complain” about the edit she received during her time on Matt James’ season, she admits filming was a “really intense experience.”

“Just being a fan of the show, like obviously, I’m aware that it’s not completely and totally exactly how it appears when it airs,” she says, noting that she realized she “knew nothing” once she arrived at the mansion. “But I think like once you’re actually in there, you realize like, ‘Whoa, like, it’s even more intense than I thought,’ because you’re isolated from your phone and your family and your friends.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The New York resident points to the “intense environment” being the reason people can “fall in love so fast.”

“Going through everything together with these people and they’re the only people that you have,” she says about the experience. “I feel like that part was just a really big shock to me because it’s like you come out and you’re like, ‘Nobody understands.’ It’s not like the real world. Like, that’s why we’re all so close.”

However, it was a “challenge” for the influencer to dig deep into her emotions day after day during The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.

“I am not somebody who loves talking about their feelings. Like nobody would ever be like, ‘Oh, Chelsea is, she wears her heart on her sleeve.’ Like that’s not me at all,” the Nike model admits. “So, having to talk about my feelings every day, all day was a really difficult challenge for me.

All in all, she thought her personality was able to shine, despite the hardships that come with filming. “My real friends that I’ve been friends with since the middle school watched it and they’re like, ‘Oh, you know, you didn’t seem any different. You’re exactly who we know you as,’” she divulges. “So, I love that.”

It Was a ‘Surprise’ Katie Thurston Was Cast as the Bachelorette

“Just like from being a viewer … you think somebody that made it to hometowns or like the top three or something they’re going to choose from these people. So yeah, I think it was surprising to everyone,” Chelsea says, adding that the show seemed to have a “formula” when it came to choosing leads. “The fact that they chose her and Michelle [Young] … They’ve been doing crazy things. Now, there are two Bachelorettes. Like, it’s wild.”

Chelsea and Katie previously had tension during The Bachelor, but the Cameo star assures it’s all “water under the bridge.”

“I honestly feel like the fans and Bachelor Nation was more upset about things than her and I were,” says Chelsea. “It was kind of just more like, some of the choices that she made on the show, are not things that I would’ve done.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The season 25 alum says she and Katie “FaceTimed” following the Women Tell All and were able to “hash everything out.”

“We’re both two different grown women. Like there’s 30 something women there. We’re not all gonna be like besties and that’s cool,” she explains, adding that they are “friendly” but don’t speak. “I don’t have a problem with her. It’s just like, sometimes some people are just not like gonna be your best friends.”

Shutterstock (2); ABC

Aaron Clancy Is ‘Entertaining’ on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Chelsea admits it’s “interesting” Aaron Clancy, her ex from season 7, is rumored to be on the new season of Bachelor in Paradise, but she thinks he may have genuine intentions on the beach.

“Just from going on a date with Aaron and actually having real conversations with him, I feel like he actually does want to find someone,” Chelsea says. “I don’t know if that’s like what he’s going on Paradise for. I don’t know if he just like wants to have more fun with his boy James [Bonsall] or like whatever … I hope he finds it because I think deep down in there, he does want that.”

The catwalk queen quips, “Hey, say what you want about Aaron, but the man is entertaining and he is good TV.”

Her Feelings for Ivan Hall Are ‘Gone’

During season 7, Chelsea was involved in a love triangle with Aaron and Ivan Hall, but any sort of romantic feelings have since fizzled.

“I almost feel like after it’s all said and done though — like by the time we see each other or by the time it airs — when it seems very fresh to the audience, it’s so old news for us,” Chelsea acknowledges. “It’s just like, not even a big deal anymore … That’s all water under the bridge. It’s all good. Emotions are long gone from that.”

Which Bachelor Nation Couples Are In It for the Long Haul?

Chelsea gushes over Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer’s “strong” relationship after the pair met during season 7 of Paradise.

Courtesy Curiosity

“I’ve just like seen that relationship very up close and personal. So like, I don’t know if they’re ready to get engaged anytime soon, but I do think like they’re going the distance,” she says about their “amazing” dynamic.

The Georgia native predicts Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch, who got engaged on BiP, will be the next Bachelor Nation couple to get married.

“I just feel like they’re so solid. Even on the beach, I feel we could all see that … Like, they’re going for it,” she recalls. “I could totally see that happening.”

As for Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile, who also got engaged on the beach in Mexico, they are “not in a rush to get married any time soon,” Chelsea says, teasing that they’re aiming to walk down the aisle at the “end of 2023.”

In addition, Chelsea adds that Pieper James and Brendan Morais are still together, despite “all odds against them,” and Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell look like they’re “thriving.”