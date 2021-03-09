What happened? Bachelor Matt James’ season was filled with dramatic scenes, but many moments didn’t even make it to our television screens. From dates to intense conversations and even a visit from two Bachelorette alums, much of season 25 ended up on the cutting room floor.

It became clear during Women Tell All, which aired on March 1, that there was a lot of footage viewers missed this season. During a montage video, clips of never-before-seen dates were shown that left fans scratching their heads. In addition, it seems as though Heather Martin, who appeared briefly before being sent home by Matt, was in attendance during WTA but only the back of her head was briefly shown.

Most of the season focused on drama and fighting between contestants. From “Queen” Victoria Larson calling another woman a “slore” to Anna Redman spreading a false rumor that Brittany Galvin was an “escort” in Chicago, many fans condemned the “mean girl” energy in the house and wished the franchise would have focused on other topics.

“Going from a segment where a woman had her entire reputation tarnished — and the show used it as a marketing point for weeks — straight into a segment with deleted footage proving they could’ve avoided the scandal altogether is peak Bachelor producer energy,” one tweet read. “Why is there so much FUN in the Bachelor deleted scenes and bloopers that WASN’T IN THE SERIES?! What the hell guys?! I’m so ready for them to prioritize moments over ‘drama.’ This season was particularly egregious,” another user added.

Despite the ups and downs, Matt did narrow down over thirty contestants to his top four women: Bri Springs, Michelle Young, Serena Pitt and Rachael Kirkconnell. He headed into the finale with Michelle and Rachael vying for the final rose (and a possible engagement Neil Lane ring).

As far as what the real estate analyst is looking for, he said on Good Morning America in June he hopes to find a partner who has the same “qualities” his “mom embodies,” such as being “selfless, honest, caring [and] compassionate.”

“Those are qualities found in women all shape, sizes and races, and it’s not a Black or white thing,” Matt added at the time. “So, I’m hoping that when that limo pulls up there is a lot of diversity, and I see every type of woman coming out of that limo.”

Keep scrolling to see all the moments you missed on season 25 of The Bachelor!