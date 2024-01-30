The Kansas City Chiefs have gotten to know Taylor Swift amid her romance with Travis Kelce, though coach Andy Reid bragged that he met the “Enchanted” singer before her boyfriend.

“Yeah, listen, she’s been great. I knew her before, from Philadelphia,” Andy, 65, said about Taylor, 34, while appearing on the Monday, January 29, episode of the “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gary” podcast.

Andy explained that Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, is “a big football fan” and played at the University of Delaware, so he got to know the family when he coached the Philadelphia Eagles between 1999 and 2012. “I had met him there and her,” he added, explaining that Scott, 71, is a “good guy.”

Andy then joked that Travis, 34, wasn’t too happy when he learned that his coach knew Taylor before him. “So that was the last thing Trav wanted to hear, that I knew her before him,” the California native shared while laughing. “She told him, ‘I know your coach.’ And he went, ‘Oh, God, come on!’”

After joking about Travis’ reaction to the revelation, Andy showed his full support for the relationship. “She’s a good girl. And I’m happy for Trav,” he said.

“And there has been no distraction that way at all. And Trav’s handled it right, she’s handled it right and we just move forward,” Andy continued, referencing the constant attention surrounding their relationship. “So it hasn’t been a problem at all.”

After Taylor and Travis confirmed they were dating in September 2023, many fans wondered if the athlete’s newfound fame would distract him from the sport. However, Andy has been supportive of the relationship from the beginning.

During a postgame press conference in October 2023, Andy suggested that Taylor’s attendance at their games improved Travis’ performance. “Kelce is getting better with time,” he told reporters at the time. “Taylor can stay around all she wants.”

The support didn’t stop there, and he continued to make positive comments about the romance the following month. “I’m just glad he’s found somebody he likes and she’s found somebody she likes,” Andy told journalist Tod Palmer in November 2023. “That’s a good thing.”

Taylor seems to be Travis’ good luck charm and has been there to cheer him on at several games, including the Chiefs victory against the Baltimore Ravens on January 28. Following the win, Taylor joined Travis’ family to greet him on the field. The couple participated in rare PDA and shared several kisses while seemingly exclaiming that they “love” each other.

Shortly after the game, Taylor’s friend Keleigh Teller took to T TikTok to give fans a glimpse into their celebration as they watched the game in a private suite at M&T Bank Stadium. In the clip, the “Karma” singer ran around the box to celebrate a touchdown and hugged one of Travis’ friends before she embraced his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce. Taylor continued the celebration by giving a high-five to her boyfriend’s brother, Jason Kelce.

Taylor’s song “Long Live” played in the background of the video, which Keleigh, 31, captioned, “I said remember this moment T. Kylie and I bleed green but we’re out. So chiefs nation.”