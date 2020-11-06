Subtle shade? Juan Pablo Galavis “liked” a shady tweet about ex Clare Crawley following her engagement to Dale Moss on The Bachelorette during the episode on Thursday, November 5.

“You know, Juan … we all thought she dodged a bullet with you, but I think you dodged a bullet with her,” a fan tweeted during the week 4 episode, which the season 18 Bachelor, 39, gave a big thumbs up to.

Juan Pablo responded that he wasn’t able to watch the episode because he is currently in Mexico but asked fans to “keep [him] posted.”

Life & Style exclusively broke the news that Dale, 32, and Clare, 39, were engaged in early August days after the leading lady wanted to “quit” season 16 because she had already “fallen in love” with the former football player 12 days into filming.

Viewers watched the proposal play out during week 4. Chris Harrison confronted the Sacramento native about her feelings because the other contestants were growing frustrated by her and Dale’s strong connection. Clare confessed that she only wanted to be with the reality stud, and the pair got some much-needed alone time during an overnight date.

“He’s exactly what I’ve been looking for and I would be so honored to be with this guy for the rest of my life. Easily, and I don’t even hesitate on that. He’s my person,” the hairstylist said about her now-fiancé at the time.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The next step was a proposal, and Dale was all in. “You believed in us. You believed in you and I,” the South Dakota native told Clare before getting down on one knee. “And I know you’d go to the end of the world for me, and I’ve never had that. I wanna be here for you. I want to be strong. I want you to feel protected. and I want nothing more than to keep moving forward, to be there for you each and every day.”

Up to this point, season 16 has centered a lot around Clare and Dale, but there have been many references to her prior relationship with Juan Pablo. She burned her Bachelor finale dress during a one-on-one date with Jason Foster and has talked about their split being an empowering and defining moment in her life.

The soccer player even told Life & Style in September that he was “called by [The Bachelorette’s] executive producer” to join Clare’s season. “She wanted to make peace with me,” he explained. “I’m not sure if that was her or producers trying to get me back on the show. But, if it was her, that was nice.”

It looks like Clare is looking ahead these days!