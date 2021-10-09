When it comes to celebrities who love Halloween, the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family pretty much top the ~spooky~ list. In fact, Kourtney Kardashian started decorating for Halloween 2021 over a month early. ‘Tis the season, right?

In September, the Poosh.com founder, 42, took to Instagram to share photos of her seasonal decor, including some seriously unique pumpkins displayed in her foyer. Based on the pictures, it looks like the orange and white gourds were grown using skeleton and Frankenstein molds. Needless to say, they came out looking super creepy!

Of course, Kourtney’s boyfriend, Travis Barker, also had the special pumpkins displayed in his home. After all, the Blink-182 drummer, 45, and the mother of three, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, do everything together.

More often than not, Kourtney’s children and Travis’ teenagers, Alabama and Landon, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, join the lovebirds on their fun adventures. Since Kourtney and Travis went public in February, the blended family has gone to Disneyland together a number of times, as well as taken various trips to Utah, Montecito, California, and more.

Thankfully, Alabama, 15, and Landon, 18, are “all for” Travis and Kourtney getting married “if that’s what they want,” a source previously told Life & Style. Moreover, the TikTok star and the aspiring musician “aren’t bothered” by the pair’s “extreme” PDA.

“It’s such a cliché, but they really are just one, big happy family,” assured the insider.

Not to take the spotlight away from Kourtney, but Kylie Jenner, boyfriend Travis Scott and their daughter, Stormi Webster, are happier than ever these days, too! On September 7, the cosmetics mogul, 24, confirmed she and the “Goosebumps” rapper, 30, are expecting baby No. 2.

Since then, Kylie has been spending plenty of time at home nesting and enjoying the fall season. “October >,” the E! alum captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring her Halloween decorations. In one of the sweet photos, Kylie showed off some festive cupcakes she and Stormi, who turned 3 years old in February, baked together.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s 2021 Halloween decorations.