It’s hardly a secret that Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker, have palpable sexually chemistry. After all, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer can’t seem to keep their hands off of each other … no matter where they are! However, it looks like the lovebirds, who got engaged on October 17, may have found a solution.

Kourtney, 42, took to her Instagram Story on Friday, October 22, to share a photo of a pair of handcuffs on a bed. Not only that, but the Poosh.com founder tagged Travis, 45, in the spicy post.

Upon further inspection, the handcuffs are engraved with “enfants riches déprimés,” which translates to “depressed rich kids” in English. Moreover, Enfants Riches Déprimés is a Paris and Los Angeles-based luxury fashion brand founded by Henri Levy. Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Considering Kourtney shared the photo of the handcuffs just hours after revealing Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen as the pair’s first 2021 Halloween couples’ costume, they could have just been a prop, as the infamous couple once posed handcuffed to each other.

That said, Kourtney and Travis have both hinted at their passionate sex life several times before, sharing NSFW posts of their underwear and photos of them packing on the PDA. Just last week, the father of two, who shares teenagers Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, posted his own black-and-white photo of spike handcuffs.

In the spring, the E! alum even shared an article via Poosh.com titled “ROUGH SEX: LOVE IT OR LEAVE IT?”

“It’s not for everyone, but we’re fans and wanted to investigate the kinky bedroom preference,” the blog post began, before Casey Tanner, the founder of QueerSexTherapy, gave her professional opinion on the subject. “Contrary to popular belief, our sexual fantasies are not necessarily reflective of what we enjoy in our non-sexual lives,” Tanner detailed.

“For example, folks who are submissive in bed often lead quite dominant lives in their careers, and vice versa,” they added. “This is the power of sexual fantasy: That for a brief period of time, we can tap into parts of ourselves that we don’t have access to in our daily lives.”

Astrologer Jasmin Alejandrez-Prasad, known as Esoteric Esa, suggested that Kourtney and Travis sexual compatibility is quite literally written in the stars.

“Mars is the planet of passion, lust and war. Mars placements can tell us how couples will view one another physically and if it will last or fizzle out,” Esa explained in an exclusive interview with Life & Style. “No Mars compatible placements can lead to a connection feeling boring and more like friends, but that isn’t the case for these two.”

Travis “has a Sun in Scorpio,” she noted. “Scorpio rules sex, mystery and gives that bad boy allure. Kourtney finds that very intriguing because she has Scorpio in her 8th house, so he activates her wildest dreams and allows her to be full on 50 Shades of Grey in their connection. His Mars is in Cancer. Mars is a fire planet and Cancer is a Water sign. He likes partners with a little edge to them but doesn’t like drama.”