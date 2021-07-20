Couples who play together, stay together! Kourtney Kardashian documented her fun-filled date night with boyfriend Travis Barker. “First time I’ve beat @travisbarker or anyone, actually, and in heels,” the Poosh.com founder captioned a Monday, July 19, Instagram Story featuring a photo of a ping-pong table, two paddles and a ball.

Kourtney’s celebratory post came hours after she shared several pictures from the pair’s romantic weekend together, including a bike ride around Venice Beach, California. Clearly, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, can’t get enough of each other!

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

In fact, many fans are convinced that Kourtney and Travis, who took their relationship public in February, are headed down the aisle. In a July 15 Instagram post, the former E! star appeared to be wearing a ring on that finger, and it didn’t take long for the engagement speculation to roll in. “The ring finger, you guys,” one user commented. “That ring, though,” added another.

Unfortunately, the lovebirds have yet to confirm (or deny!) their possible engagement. However, a source previously revealed to Life & Style that “marriage is almost certain” for Kourtney and Travis. Moreover, the mother of three, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, has the full support of her famous family, namely mom Kris Jenner.

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” the insider added. “Kris is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

As for Kourtney’s children, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, are “obsessed” with her rockstar beau, a separate source told Life & Style. “They have such a great relationship with Scott, so they see Travis as a fun, responsible, present person in their lives. He’s always doing fun things for them like letting them play his drum set, bringing them their favorite foods, and he acts like a big kid with them in the pool and backyard and Disney.”

Travis has a great relationship with his kids, Alabama and Landon, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, but because they’re teenagers, the dynamic has changed. “He doesn’t take himself too seriously and his kids are grown, so he hasn’t been able to be as kid-like as he is getting to be right now,” noted the insider. “He’s especially close to Penelope, whom he loves to joke with, do her nails and watch movies with.”