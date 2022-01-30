Memories! Kourtney Kardashian shared throwback photos from 2018 of her and fiancé Travis Barker, which were taken two years before they started dating.

“June 2018,” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, captioned the Instagram carousel post on Saturday, January 29, which captured a moment from their friendship era. The first photo featured her looking up and wearing a denim jacket, while the Blink-182 drummer, 46, stood in the background of the shot. The second image showed Kourtney sipping a small drink with Travis in the same spot.

The “Always” drummer expressed his love for his fiancée in the comments section of her post, writing “Soulmates” with an orange heart emoji. Kourtney replied, “My soulmate.”



Multiple famous pals also commented on Kourtney’s photo. “Written in the stars,” actress Addison Rae commented, whereas the reality star’s friend and Poosh executive, Sarah Howard, added “Foreshadowing.” Phil Riportella, a Kardashian-Jenner family friend, also showed some love for the couple by adding two red heart emojis.

Travis also uploaded his own romantic Instagram moment that day, sharing a selfie of him and Kourtney kissing. “I Would Die 4 U,” the musician captioned the image, while his lady agreed by commenting, “You, I would die for.”

Courtesy of Travis Barker/Instagram

The famous pair were friends and even neighbors for years before they started dating in late 2020. They made their romance Instagram official in February 2021, and continued to flaunt their love on a year full of PDA-packed moments. Although they don’t hesitate to spend time together, they also ensure their respective children are included in their life together by taking them out on blended family outings.

The Poosh founder shares three kids — Penelope, Mason and Reign Disick — with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, whereas the “All the Small Things” rocker shares teens Alabama and Landon Barker, in addition to stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

By October 2021, Travis proposed to Kourtney in Montecito, California, using a beachside backdrop to enhance the romantic mood. The two even thought about holding their upcoming wedding in the picturesque West Coast location.

“Montecito is a special place for them and their relationship,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style on Tuesday, January 25. “It is ‘their’ place.”

The source added that Kourtney “is imagining exchanging vows on the beach surrounded by red roses and candles, much like their engagement. She is talking with event planner Mindy Weiss and florist Jeff Leatham, who she and Travis have worked with so many times to bring their romantic vision to life.”

However, Travis isn’t leaving Kourtney alone to handle the ceremony plans, as he is “extremely involved,” the insider noted. “He is so creative and visionary and is a total romantic.”

And it seems the couple aren’t planning on waiting too long to tie the knot. Kourtney and Travis “want to get married as soon as possible,” the source added. “Kourtney would rather change her plans and modify her expectations than wait any longer, because she wants to be his wife. They are planning their future and want it to start now!”