Kyle Richards got emotional while speaking on a panel at BravoCon in Las Vegas on Sunday, November 5. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star cried as she discussed her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky.

“We love each other very much and are family no matter what happens,” Kyle, 54, said. “We have a very strong family unit. My three girls [Alexia, Sophia and Portia] still live at home, so it’s still like, ‘Who’s going to be home for dinner tonight?’ in the family chat. He was busy doing Dancing With the Stars, so he wasn’t around as much, but we’re just trying to figure it out. We know that we love each other.”

At that point, Kyle got choked up and had to pause as she fought back tears. “A lot of people say, ‘What are you doing? Pull it together. Fix everything.’ Obviously that’s what I want,” she continued. “This was not my idea of a fairytale, clearly. I do appreciate all your support.”

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for WCRF

Kyle and Mauricio, 53, got married in January 1996. In July, they confirmed that they had “the most challenging” year of their marriage amid reports that they had broken up. However, they insisted that they were not divorcing.

“Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” the estranged couple said in a joint statement. “However, yes, we have had a rough year.”

Kyle seemed to change her tune a bit during a November 4 BravoCon interview, though, when she referred to the separation as a “divorce” for the first time. “I’ve been through a lot this year and it does change you,” Kyle said. “Losing my best friend to suicide, my divorce, all that has made me stronger. But it definitely changes you as a person.”

The interview came following Mauricio’s elimination from Dancing With the Stars, where he was partnered with Emma Slater. Emma, 34, and Mauricio spent time together outside the ballroom both before and after they were sent home from the dancing competition. On one night out, they were seen holding hands as they left a restaurant together.

Although Mauricio and Emma denied rumors that they are dating, Kyle was admittedly hurt by the photos of her estranged husband looking cozy with another woman. “[It] was hard to see,” Kyle said on the November 1 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “That hurt my feelings.”

Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage troubles will play out on this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which is currently airing on Wednesdays on Bravo. Having the cameras there during this difficult time was not easy, Kyle admitted.

“I didn’t know how to navigate it in my own life, let alone with cameras,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “So I think there is a lot of confusion in the beginning, like, ‘What is really going on?’ People want to create a whole drama and all that, but clearly, I was going through a hard time. I seem a little angry [and] upset, which I was.”