Looking back. Scott Disick admitted he “felt guilty” about how he treated ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian in the past during episode 1 of The Kardashians.

In one scene, the Flip it Like Disick producer, 38, also mentioned that he “did so much wrong” to the Poosh founder, 42, over the years but concluded that he would make it up to her now.

“Kourtney has all [the] right to despise me and the way I treated her because it was horrible” Scott said in the episode, which airs on Thursday, April 14.

Regarding their 2015 split, the Talentless founder said he had the Kardashian-Jenner family telling him, “Don’t worry, eventually you will figure it out,” and they would get back together. So, Scott felt that his foot was “always halfway in the door” with Kourtney. Not only that, but he also explained how dealing with their current coparenting relationship is one of the most “difficult things in [his] life” after being with her for nearly a decade.

The former pair had an on-and-off romance from 2006 to 2015 and they share children Mason, Reign and Penelope Disick.

Shutterstock (2)

When it comes to his dating life, Scott also opened up about how dating “age-appropriate” people would be a “big step” for him, as he has been spotted with multiple models in their 20s.

From 2017 to 2020, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dated Sofia Richie, who is 15 years younger than him. After that, Scott was in a relationship with Amelia Gray Hamlin from October 2020 to September 2021. And once Kourtney and her fiancé, Travis Barker, announced their engagement in October 2021, Scott was seen out and about with several different women, including Hana Cross, Bella Banos, Too Hot to Handle’s Holly Scarfone and, most recently, Rebecca Donaldson.

A source previously told Life & Style that Scott’s friends said he wasn’t “happy playing the field anymore” and wanted someone he could “settle down” with amid Kourtney’s engagement. Nevertheless, the reality TV star seemingly hasn’t hesitated to meet different women along the way. And since he and Rebecca, 27, made their red carpet debut as a couple at Hulu’s April 7 premiere of The Kardashians in Los Angeles, it seems nothing is standing in the way of their happiness.

For Kourtney’s part, she doesn’t have any bad blood toward Scott when it comes to his current love life. A separate insider exclusively told Life & Style on Monday, April 11, that she is “so happy that Scott is finally dating someone closer to his age.”

“She feels like Rebecca, being in her late 20s, is ideal for Scott because his history with dating teenagers never ever seems to end well,” the source said before mentioning how Scott and Rebecca’s relationship impacts the children. “It makes her feel good to know that Rebecca is around the kids instead of someone in their teens.”