Another day, another reason to envy Scott Disick‘s over-the-top lifestyle. This time, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, shared a photo of his impressive car collection. “What else?” Scott captioned the Instagram post on Monday, October 19, featuring five (!!!) all-black luxury vehicles.

Based on the picture, the Talentless founder owns three European sports cars, as well as a Mercedes G-Wagon, sprinter van and Range Rover. Ultimately, it’s fair to say Scott has well over $500,000 worth of elite rides in his driveway. However, considering the New York native is worth an estimated $40 million, his obsession with cars is hardly denting his wallet.

When Scott isn’t showing off on social media, he’s relishing in the single life following his split from on-again, off-again girlfriend Sofia Richie. After months of breaking up and making up, the A-list pair, who dated for nearly three years, called it quits for good in mid-August.

Since then, the Flip It Like Disick producer has been spotted out and about in Los Angeles with a number of beautiful women. “He isn’t settling down with anyone,” a source previously revealed to Life & Style. “He’s playing the field.”

First, on October 1, Scott and former flame Bella Banos were photographed grabbing dinner at Nobu Malibu. Days later, on October 7, the E! personality was at celebrity hotspot Catch L.A. with a friend and two mystery women.

Finally, on October 15, Scott and model Megan Blake Irwin had a fancy date night at the Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood. While Sofia, 22, is rumored to be dating Cha Cha Matcha cofounder Matthew Morton, seeing Scott with other women “hit a raw nerve,” the insider noted.

That said, it’s unlikely they’ll get back together. Sofia felt their relationship was “getting to be very serious with a lot of responsibility,” an additional source told Life & Style. Moreover, the up-and-coming actress “didn’t want to be a stepmom” to Scott’s three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign — whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian at such a young age.

