Back at it? Sofia Richie seemingly reconnected with ex Scott Disick on Sunday, July 12, following their split in May. The model appeared to be in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s living room while watching Zac Efron’s latest Netflix documentary, Down to Earth.

The up-and-coming actress, 21, shared her chill weekend on her Instagram Story, and fans were quick to point out it appeared she was at the 36-year-old Flip It Like Disick star’s Hidden Hills home.

Courtesy Sofia Richie/Instagram

The estranged couple’s movie day comes on the heels of the reality pair reuniting over the Fourth of July weekend. They had lunch at the Lord’s favorite hotspot Nobu with artist Alec Monopoly and his girlfriend, Alexa Dellanos. The exes also attended a party on the beach together later that day, according to photos obtained by DailyMail.

Sofia had momentarily stopped “liking” photos of Scott’s Instagram, but she gave a thumbs up to his most recent selfie on July 9. She also shared a steamy beach photo rocking a Talentless hoodie as an ode to the New York native’s clothing line.

Life & Style confirmed Scott and Sofia split after nearly three years together on May 27. Their uncoupling came a month after the reality dad entered a Colorado rehab facility for emotional issues related to the death of his parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey, who died within three months of each other in 2013.

Despite a tumultuous ending, Scott and Sofia had an amicable split. The Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami star “truly only wants the best” for the bikini model, a source previously told Life & Style. The insider noted the exes have “no hard feelings.”

Although Sofia “tried to be there” for her beau and hoped entering rehab would be the “wake-up call” he needed, the work had to be done by Scott. “At the end of the day, Scott can only help himself,” an additional insider told Life & Style.

In the interim, the real estate mogul has been spending time with his longtime on-and-off ex Kourtney Kardashian. The pair share three kids — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.

“Kourtney is helping him get back on the straight and narrow … he’s the father of her kids, and she’s vowed to stand by him on his road to recovery, as long as he continues working on himself,” a third source dished.

Time will tell what the future holds for Scott and Sofia!